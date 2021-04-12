Service:Graveside Memorial Service & Inurnment
Name:Doris Irene Cerny
Pronunciation: 
Age:90
From:Glasgow, Missouri
Previous:Grant City, Missouri
Day and Date:Saturday, April 17, 2021
Time:11:00 A.M.
Location:Kirk Cemetery, Allendale, Missouri
Visitation Location: 
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials: 
Funeral Home:Prugh-Dunfee Funeral Home, Grant City, MO
Cemetery: 
Notes: 

