Doris Owens
Service:   Funeral Service
Name:  Doris  Owens
Pronunciation: 
Age:   96
From:   Grant City, Missouri
Previous: 
Day and Date:  Tuesday, November 29, 2022
Time: 11 AM
Location:   Andrews Hann Funeral Home, Grant City, MO
Visitation Location:  Andrews Hann Funeral Home, Grant City, MO
Visitation Day and Date:  Tuesday, November 29, 2022 
Visitation Start:   10 AM
Visitation End:  11 AM    1 hour prior to the services
Memorials:   United Methodist Church or Worth County Senior Center both Grant City, Missouri
Funeral Home:  Andrews-Hann Funeral Home
Cemetery: Grant City Cemetery 
Notes: andrewshannfuneralhome.com

