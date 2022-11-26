|Service:
|Funeral Service
|Name:
|Doris Owens
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|96
|From:
|Grant City, Missouri
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Tuesday, November 29, 2022
|Time:
|11 AM
|Location:
|Andrews Hann Funeral Home, Grant City, MO
|Visitation Location:
|Andrews Hann Funeral Home, Grant City, MO
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Tuesday, November 29, 2022
|Visitation Start:
|10 AM
|Visitation End:
|11 AM 1 hour prior to the services
|Memorials:
|United Methodist Church or Worth County Senior Center both Grant City, Missouri
|Funeral Home:
|Andrews-Hann Funeral Home
|Cemetery:
|Grant City Cemetery
|Notes:
|andrewshannfuneralhome.com
Doris Irene Owens, age 96, Grant City, MO
Andrews-Hann Funeral Home
