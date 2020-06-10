|Service:
|Private Family Graveside
|Name:
|Doris Key
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|88
|From:
|Lenox, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Time:
|Location:
|Visitation Location:
|Ritchie Funeral Home in Lenox, Iowa
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Monday ~ June 15, 2020
|Visitation Start:
|9:30
|Visitation End:
|10:30
|Memorials:
|May be directed to the Greater Regional Hospice Home in Creston.
|Funeral Home:
|Ritchie Funeral Home of Lenox, Iowa
|Cemetery:
|West Fairview Cemetery in Lenox
|Notes:
Due to Covid-19 restrictions the family will not be present during visitation.
Condolences and memories may be shared at www.ritchiefuneralhome.com
https://www.facebook.com/pages/Ritchie-Funeral-Home/169782679712324
Doris Key, age 88, of Lenox, Iowa
Ritchie Funeral Home
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.