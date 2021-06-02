Service:Funeral 
Name:Doris Larson
Pronunciation: 
Age:94
From:Red Oak, Iowa 
Previous: 
Day and Date:Monday, June 7, 2021 
Time:10:30 AM
Location:Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home, Red Oak 
Visitation Location:Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home 
Visitation Day and Date:Sunday, June 6 
Visitation Start:3:00 PM 
Visitation End:5:00 PM 
Memorials:Family requests memorials in lieu of flowers and may be directed to First United Methodist Church or Montgomery County Memorial Hospital Auxiliary 
Funeral Home:Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home, Red Oak, Iowa 
Cemetery:Evergreen Cemetery, Red Oak
Notes:

Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.sldfuneralhome.com

 

