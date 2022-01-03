Doris M Porterfield
Service:Funeral 
Name:Doris Marlene (Bragg) Porterfield 
Pronunciation: 
Age:88 
From:Clearmont, MO 
Previous: 
Day and Date:Wednesday, January 5, 2022 
Time:2:00 PM 
Location:Bram Funeral Home 
Visitation Location:at the funeral home 
Visitation Day and Date:Wednesday, January 5, 2022 
Visitation Start:One hour prior to the service 
Visitation End: 
Memorials:New Nodaway Humane Society, Maryville, MO 
Funeral Home:Bram Funeral Home, Maryville MO
Cemetery:Oak Hill Cemetery, Clearmont, MO
Notes:Doris passed away on January 1, 2022, a the Clarinda, IA hospital.  www.bramfuneralhome.com

