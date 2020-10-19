|Service:
|Funeral
|Name:
|Doris Schuelke
|Pronunciation:
|Shull-key
|Age:
|92
|From:
|Bedford, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Saturday, October 24, 2020
|Time:
|11 AM
|Location:
|Cummings Family Funeral Home -- Bedford
|Visitation Location:
|Cummings Family Funeral Home
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Friday, October 23, 2020
|Visitation Start:
|3 PM
|Visitation End:
|7 PM with family greeting friends from 5-7 PM
|Memorials:
|Bedford United Methodist Church
|Funeral Home:
|Cummings Family Funeral Home -- Bedford
|Cemetery:
|Lexington Cemetery ~ Bedford, Iowa
|Notes:
|Social distancing and masks are suggested. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.cummingsfamilyfuneralhome.com under Obituaries.
