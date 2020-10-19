Doris
Service:Funeral
Name:Doris Schuelke
Pronunciation:Shull-key
Age:92
From:Bedford, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date:Saturday, October 24, 2020
Time:11 AM
Location:Cummings Family Funeral Home -- Bedford
Visitation Location:Cummings Family Funeral Home
Visitation Day and Date:Friday, October 23, 2020
Visitation Start:3 PM
Visitation End:7 PM with family greeting friends from 5-7 PM
Memorials:Bedford United Methodist Church
Funeral Home:Cummings Family Funeral Home -- Bedford
Cemetery:Lexington Cemetery ~ Bedford, Iowa
Notes:Social distancing and masks are suggested. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.cummingsfamilyfuneralhome.com under Obituaries.  

