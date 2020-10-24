|Service:
|Funeral
|Name:
|Dorla Dean (Vansickle) Taylor
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|86
|From:
|Maryville, MO
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Tuesday, October 27, 2020
|Time:
|10:00 AM
|Location:
|Bram Funeral Home
|Visitation Location:
|At the funeral home
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Monday, October 26, 2020
|Visitation Start:
|6:00 PM
|Visitation End:
|8:00 PM
|Memorials:
|Can be directed to the Bram Funeral Home to help with expenses
|Funeral Home:
|Bram Funeral Home, Maryville MO
|Cemetery:
|Miriam Cemetery, Maryville, MO
|Notes:
|Dorla passed away on Saturday, October 24, 2020, at Mosaic Life Care, St. Joseph, MO. www.bramfuneralhome.com
Dorla D. Taylor, 86, Maryville, MO
Bram Funeral Home
