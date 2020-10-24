Dorla D. Taylor
Service:Funeral 
Name:Dorla Dean (Vansickle) Taylor 
Pronunciation: 
Age:86 
From:Maryville, MO 
Previous: 
Day and Date:Tuesday, October 27, 2020 
Time:10:00 AM
Location:Bram Funeral Home 
Visitation Location:At the funeral home 
Visitation Day and Date:Monday, October 26, 2020 
Visitation Start:6:00 PM 
Visitation End:8:00 PM 
Memorials:Can be directed to the Bram Funeral Home to help with expenses 
Funeral Home:Bram Funeral Home, Maryville MO
Cemetery:Miriam Cemetery, Maryville, MO 
Notes:Dorla passed away on Saturday, October 24, 2020, at Mosaic Life Care, St. Joseph, MO. www.bramfuneralhome.com

