|Service:
|Funeral services
|Name:
|Dorland Schuler
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|94
|From:
|Atlantic, Iowa
|Previous:
|Formerly of rural Griswold
|Day and Date:
|Monday, November 7, 2022
|Time:
| 10:30 a.m.
|Location:
|First Church of Christ in Atlantic
|Open Visitation Location:
|First Church of Christ in Atlantic
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Sunday, November 6
|Visitation Start:
| 3:00 p.m.
|Visitation End:
| 5:00 p.m.
|Memorials:
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family and will be given to various charities of Dorland’s wishes.
|Funeral Home:
|Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA
|Cemetery:
|Following a luncheon at the church burial will take place at the Noble Center Cemetery, south of Lyman
|Notes:
Dorland Schuler, 94, of Atlantic, formerly of rural Griswold, died Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at Heritage House in Atlantic.
The service will be recorded and will be posted to the funeral home website by noon on Tuesday.
Roland Funeral Service is caring for Dorland’s family and his arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.
