|Service:
|Memorial
|Name:
|Dorothy Ann (Starke) Mackey
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|80
|From:
|Maryville, MO
|Previous:
|Parnell, MO
|Day and Date:
|Wednesday, June 21, 2023
|Time:
|10:00 AM
|Location:
|Bram Funeral Home
|Visitation Location:
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested in Dorothy’s name to the St. Francis Foundation Cancer Care Fund, 2016 S. Main St., Maryville, MO 64468.
|Funeral Home:
|Bram Funeral Home, Maryville MO
|Cemetery:
|Rose Hill Cemetery, Parnell, MO
|Notes:
|Dorothy passed away at home in Maryville, on June 15, 2023, following a lengthy illness. www.bramfuneralhome.com
Dorothy A. Mackey, 80, Maryville, MO
Bram Funeral Home
