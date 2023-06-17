Dorothy M. Mackey
Service:Memorial 
Name:Dorothy Ann (Starke) Mackey 
Pronunciation: 
Age:80 
From:Maryville, MO 
Previous:Parnell, MO 
Day and Date:Wednesday, June 21, 2023 
Time:10:00 AM 
Location:Bram Funeral Home 
Visitation Location:  
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials:

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested in Dorothy’s name to the St. Francis Foundation Cancer Care Fund, 2016 S. Main St., Maryville, MO 64468. 

Funeral Home:Bram Funeral Home, Maryville MO
Cemetery:Rose Hill Cemetery, Parnell, MO 
Notes:Dorothy passed away at  home in Maryville, on June 15, 2023, following a lengthy illness. www.bramfuneralhome.com

