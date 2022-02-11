Dorothy Ann Sanson, 80
Service:Funeral 
Name:Dorothy Ann Sanson 
Pronunciation: 
Age:80 
From:Orange City, Iowa
Previous:Clarinda, Iowa 
Day and Date:Friday, February 18th 
Time:11:00am 
Location:Trinity Reformed Church, Orange City, Iowa 
Visitation Location:Trinity Reformed Church, Orange City, Iowa 
Visitation Day and Date:Friday, February 18th  
Visitation Start:10:00am 
Visitation End:11:00am 
Memorials: 
Funeral Home:Oolman Funeral Home in Orange City 
Cemetery:West Lawn Cemetery  
Notes: 

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.