Dorothy Ann Sanson, 80

|Service:
|Funeral
|Name:
|Dorothy Ann Sanson
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|80
|From:
|Orange City, Iowa
|Previous:
|Clarinda, Iowa
|Day and Date:
|Friday, February 18th
|Time:
|11:00am
|Location:
|Trinity Reformed Church, Orange City, Iowa
|Visitation Location:
|Trinity Reformed Church, Orange City, Iowa
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Friday, February 18th
|Visitation Start:
|10:00am
|Visitation End:
|11:00am
|Memorials:
|Funeral Home:
|Oolman Funeral Home in Orange City
|Cemetery:
|West Lawn Cemetery
|Notes:
