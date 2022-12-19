Dorothy C. Hensen, 88, of Shenandoah, Iowa
Name:Dorothy C. Hensen
Age:88
From:Shenandoah, Iowa
Funeral Home:Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA
Notes:Dorothy passed away on Saturday evening, December 17, 2022, at Accura Healthcare of Shenandoah, Iowa. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com

