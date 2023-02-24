Dorothy E. Biehle
Service:Funeral 
Name:Dorothy Eileen (Lundgren) Biehle 
Pronunciation:bee-lee 
Age:86 
From:Maryville, MO 
Previous:Bayard, NE 
Day and Date:Saturday, March 4, 2023 
Time:10:30 AM 
Location:Bram Funeral Home 
Visitation Location:At the funeral home  
Visitation Day and Date:Friday, March 3, 2023 
Visitation Start:7:00 PM 
Visitation End:8:00 PM 
Memorials:Isadora Church of Christ, c/o Pam Hunt, 18239 Holly Trail, Grant city, MO 64456 
Funeral Home:Bram Funeral Home, Maryville MO
Cemetery:Nodaway Memorial Gardens, Maryville, MO 
Notes:Dorothy passed away at home on Wednesday, February 22, 2023.  www.bramfuneralhome.com

