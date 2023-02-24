|Service:
|Funeral
|Name:
|Dorothy Eileen (Lundgren) Biehle
|Pronunciation:
|bee-lee
|Age:
|86
|From:
|Maryville, MO
|Previous:
|Bayard, NE
|Day and Date:
|Saturday, March 4, 2023
|Time:
|10:30 AM
|Location:
|Bram Funeral Home
|Visitation Location:
|At the funeral home
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Friday, March 3, 2023
|Visitation Start:
|7:00 PM
|Visitation End:
|8:00 PM
|Memorials:
|Isadora Church of Christ, c/o Pam Hunt, 18239 Holly Trail, Grant city, MO 64456
|Funeral Home:
|Bram Funeral Home, Maryville MO
|Cemetery:
|Nodaway Memorial Gardens, Maryville, MO
|Notes:
|Dorothy passed away at home on Wednesday, February 22, 2023. www.bramfuneralhome.com
