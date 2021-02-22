Service:Funeral 
Name:Dorothy E. Miller
Pronunciation: 
Age:100
From:Nebraska City, NE
Previous:Farragut, IA
Day and Date:Friday, Feb. 26
Time:11 a.m.
Location:Gude Mortuary - Nebraska City
Visitation Location:Gude Mortuary
Visitation Day and Date:Thursday, Feb. 25
Visitation Start:1 p.m.
Visitation End:5 p.m.
Memorials:Donor's favorite charity
Funeral Home:Gude Mortuary - Nebraska City
Cemetery:Wyuka Cemetery - Nebraska City
Notes:There will also be visitation prior to the service on Friday from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the mortuary.  Remembrances may be left at www.gudefuneralhomes.com

