|Service:
|Funeral Service
|Name:
|Dorothy Feil
|Pronunciation:
|file
|Age:
|88
|From:
|Sidney
|Previous:
|Riverton
|Day and Date:
|Friday, Feb. 24, 2023
|Time:
|10:30 a.m.
|Location:
|Rash-Gude Funeral Home - Hamburg
|Visitation Location:
|No visitation
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|Food Pantry or Sidney Fire
|Funeral Home:
|Rash-Gude Funeral Home - Hamburg
|Cemetery:
|Mt. Zion (Utterback) Cemetery - Rural Hamburg
|Notes:
|Condolences may be left at www.gudefuneralhomes.com
Dorothy Feil, 88, Sidney, IA
Gude Family Funeral Homes
