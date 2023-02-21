Dorothy Feil
Service: Funeral Service
Name: Dorothy Feil
Pronunciation: file
Age: 88
From: Sidney
Previous: Riverton
Day and Date: Friday, Feb. 24, 2023
Time: 10:30 a.m.
Location: Rash-Gude Funeral Home - Hamburg
Visitation Location: No visitation
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials: Food Pantry or Sidney Fire
Funeral Home: Rash-Gude Funeral Home - Hamburg
Cemetery: Mt. Zion (Utterback) Cemetery - Rural Hamburg
Notes: Condolences may be left at www.gudefuneralhomes.com

