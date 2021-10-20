|Service:
|Graveside Funeral
|Name:
|Dorothy Hildred Jane (Bailey) Nuckolls
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|88
|From:
|Red Oak, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Saturday, October 23, 2021
|Time:
|10:30 AM
|Location:
|Evergreen Cemetery-Red Oak, Iowa
|Visitation Location:
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|Funeral Home:
|Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa
|Cemetery:
|Evergreen Cemetery-Red Oak, Iowa
|Notes:
|a complete obituary may be viewed at www.nblfuneralchapel.com
Dorothy Hildred Jane (Bailey) Nuckolls, 88, of Red Oak, Iowa
Tags
Nelson Boylan Lerette Funeral Chapel
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Upcoming Birthdays
-
Oct 20
-
Oct 20
-
Oct 21
-
Oct 22
-
Oct 22
-
Oct 22
-
Oct 22
Anniversaries
-
Oct 20
-
Oct 21