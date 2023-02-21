Service:                                             Funeral
Name: Dorothy Burgett
Pronunciation: 
Age: 93
From: Clarinda
Previous: 
Day and Date: Tuesday, February 28, 2023
Time: 11 am
Location: Walker-Merrick-Billings Funeral Chapel
Visitation Location: Walker-Merrick-Billings Funeral Chapel
Visitation Day and Date: Tuesday, February 28, 2023
Visitation Start: 10 am
Visitation End: 11 am
Memorials: New Market Methodist Church
Funeral Home:Walker-Merrick-Billings & Wolfe-Billings Funeral Chapels
Cemetery: North Grove Cemetery
Notes:

 

Condolences may be left at www.WalkerMerrickWolfe.com

