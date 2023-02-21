|Service:
|Funeral
|Name:
|Dorothy Burgett
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|93
|From:
|Clarinda
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Tuesday, February 28, 2023
|Time:
|11 am
|Location:
|Walker-Merrick-Billings Funeral Chapel
|Visitation Location:
|Walker-Merrick-Billings Funeral Chapel
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Tuesday, February 28, 2023
|Visitation Start:
|10 am
|Visitation End:
|11 am
|Memorials:
|New Market Methodist Church
|Funeral Home:
|Walker-Merrick-Billings & Wolfe-Billings Funeral Chapels
|Cemetery:
|North Grove Cemetery
|Notes:
Condolences may be left at www.WalkerMerrickWolfe.com
Dorothy J Burgett, 93, Clarinda, IA
Walker-Merrick-Billings & Wolfe-Billings Funeral Chapels
