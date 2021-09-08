|Service:
|Graveside
|Name:
|Dorothy J. Hall
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|94
|From:
|Shenandoah, Iowa
|Previous:
|Essex, Iowa
|Day and Date:
|Friday, September 10, 2021
|Time:
|2:00 p.m.
|Location:
|Essex Cemetery
|Viewing Location:
|Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home
|Viewing Day and Date:
|Friday, September 10, 2021
|Viewing Start:
|10:00 a.m.
|Viewing End:
|1:00 p.m.
|Memorials:
|To the family
|Funeral Home:
|Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home of Shenandoah
|Cemetery:
|Notes:
Dorothy passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021 at Windsor Manor in Shenandoah.
Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.hackettlivingston.com.
Dorothy J. Hall, 94 of Shenandoah, Iowa
Hackett Livingston Funeral Home
