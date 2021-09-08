Service:Graveside 
Name:Dorothy J. Hall
Pronunciation: 
Age:94
From:Shenandoah, Iowa
Previous:Essex, Iowa 
Day and Date:Friday, September 10, 2021 
Time:2:00 p.m. 
Location:Essex Cemetery
Viewing Location:Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home 
Viewing Day and Date:Friday, September 10, 2021 
Viewing Start:10:00 a.m. 
Viewing End:1:00 p.m. 
Memorials:To the family 
Funeral Home:Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home of Shenandoah
Cemetery:Essex Cemetery 
Notes:

Dorothy passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021 at Windsor Manor in Shenandoah.

Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.hackettlivingston.com.

