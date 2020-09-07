Service:Pending Funeral
Name:Dorothy J. Looper
Pronunciation: 
Age:75
From:Red Oak, Iowa 
Previous:Farragut and Essex, Iowa
Day and Date: 
Time: 
Location: 
Visitation Location: 
Visitation Day and Date: 
Open Visitation: 
Visitation w/Family: 
Memorials Directed to: 
Funeral Home:Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA 
Cemetery: 
Notes:Dorothy passed away on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at Montgomery County Memorial Hospital in Red Oak. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: www.swimemorial.com

