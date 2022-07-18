Dorothy M. Colwell
Service:Graveside
Name:Dorothy M. Colwell
Pronunciation: 
Age:93
From:Imogene, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date:Thursday, July 21, 2022
Time:10:00 a.m.
Location:Rose Hill Cemetery in Shenandoah
Visitation Location:Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home in Shenandoah
Visitation Date:Wednesday, July 20, 2022
Visitation Start:5:30 p.m.
Visitation End:7:30 p.m.
Memorials:People for Paws or Shenandoah Food Pantry
Funeral Home:Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home of Shenandoah
Burial: 
Notes:

Dorothy passed away on Sunday, July 17, 2022 at her home in Imogene, Iowa.   

