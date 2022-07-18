|Service:
|Graveside
|Name:
|Dorothy M. Colwell
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|93
|From:
|Imogene, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Thursday, July 21, 2022
|Time:
|10:00 a.m.
|Location:
|Rose Hill Cemetery in Shenandoah
|Visitation Location:
|Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home in Shenandoah
|Visitation Date:
|Wednesday, July 20, 2022
|Visitation Start:
|5:30 p.m.
|Visitation End:
|7:30 p.m.
|Memorials:
|People for Paws or Shenandoah Food Pantry
|Funeral Home:
|Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home of Shenandoah
|Burial:
|Notes:
Dorothy passed away on Sunday, July 17, 2022 at her home in Imogene, Iowa.
Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.hackettlivingston.com.
Dorothy M. Colwell, 93 of Imogene, Iowa
Hackett Livingston Funeral Home
