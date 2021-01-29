Service:Private Family Funeral Service
Name:Dorothy M. Peregrine
Pronunciation: 
Age:88
From:Tarkio, Missouri
Previous: 
Day and Date:Tuesday, February 2, 2021
Time:11:00 A.M.
Location:St. Paul's Catholic Church, Tarkio
Visitation Location:There is no family visitation.
Visitation Day and Date: Public Viewing begins 12:00 noon, Monday.
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials:Alzheimer's Association
Funeral Home:Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio
Cemetery:Home Cemetery, Tarkio
Notes:www.minterfuneralchapels.com

