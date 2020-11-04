Service:Private Graveside
Name:Dorothy M. Stouder
Pronunciation: 
Age:97
From:Glenwood, Iowa
Previous:Randolph, Iowa
Day and Date: 
Time: 
Location: 
VisitationPrivate
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials: 
Funeral Home:Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, Iowa
Cemetery:Randolph Cemetery, Randolph, Iowa
Notes: www.petersonmortuaryinc.com

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.