Dorothy (Matheny) Green, 93, Westboro, Missouri
Service:,  Memorial Service and Inurnment
Name: Dorothy (Matheny) Green
Pronunciation: 
Age: 93
From: Westboro, Missouri
Previous: 
Day and Date: Wednesday, December 21, 2022
Time: 11:00 A.M.
Location: Westboro United Methodist Church, Westboro.
Visitation Location:

 There is no scheduled family visitation.

Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End:  
Memorials: Westboro United Methodist Church, Westboro.
Funeral Home: Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio.
Cemetery: Center Grove Cemetery, Westboro.
Notes:

 www.minterfuneralchapels.com

