|Service:,
|Memorial Service and Inurnment
|Name:
|Dorothy (Matheny) Green
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|93
|From:
|Westboro, Missouri
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Wednesday, December 21, 2022
|Time:
|11:00 A.M.
|Location:
|Westboro United Methodist Church, Westboro.
|Visitation Location:
There is no scheduled family visitation.
|Visitation Day and Date:
|
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|Westboro United Methodist Church, Westboro.
|Funeral Home:
|Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio.
|Cemetery:
|Center Grove Cemetery, Westboro.
|Notes:
Dorothy (Matheny) Green, 93, Westboro, Missouri
Minter Funeral Chapel
