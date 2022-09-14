|Service:
|Graveside
|Name:
|Dorothy McAlpin
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|91
|From:
|Villisca
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Wednesday, October 5th
|Time:
|to be determined
|Location:
|Villisca Cemetery
|Visitation Location:
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|Funeral Home:
|Cemetery:
|Villisca Cemetery
|Notes:
