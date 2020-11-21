|Service:
|Private Family Graveside
|Name:
|Dorothy Nelson
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|90
|From:
|Elliott, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Tuesday, November 24, 2020
|Time:
|Location:
|Hillside Cemetery at Elliott, Iowa
|Visitation Location:
|Open viewing at Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Monday, November 23, 2020
|Visitation Start:
|Noon
|Visitation End:
|7 PM
|Memorials:
|In lieu of flowers to the Hillside Cemetery-Elliott, Iowa
|Funeral Home:
|Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa
|Cemetery:
|Hillside Cemetery at Elliott, Iowa
|Notes:
|a complete obituary may be viewed at www.nblfuneralchapel.com We will follow all Covid 19 guidelines. Social distancing and masks are required. No more than fifteen people in our facility at a time during open viewing.
Dorothy Nelson, 90, of Elliott, Iowa
Nelson Boylan Lerette Funeral Chapel
