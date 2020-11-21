Dorothy Nelson
Service: Private Family Graveside
Name: Dorothy Nelson
Age: 90
From: Elliott, Iowa
Day and Date: Tuesday, November 24, 2020
Location: Hillside Cemetery at Elliott, Iowa
Visitation Location: Open viewing at Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa
Visitation Day and Date: Monday, November 23, 2020
Visitation Start: Noon
Visitation End: 7 PM
Memorials: In lieu of flowers to the Hillside Cemetery-Elliott, Iowa
Funeral Home: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa
Cemetery: Hillside Cemetery at Elliott, Iowa
Notes:a complete obituary may be viewed at www.nblfuneralchapel.com   We will follow all Covid 19 guidelines.  Social distancing and masks are required.  No more than fifteen people in our facility at a time during open viewing.

