|Service:
|Graveside
|Name:
|Dorothy Swope
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|90
|From:
|Oakland, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Wednesday, July 29, 2020
|Time:
|11:30 AM
|Location:
|Oaklawn Cemetery
|Visitation Location:
|Rieken Vieth Funeral Home
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Wednesday, July 29, 2020
|Visitation Start:
|10:00 AM
|Visitation End:
|11:30 AM a procession will leave the funeral home for Oaklawn Cemetery
|Memorials:
|Funeral Home:
|Rieken Vieth Funeral Home
|Cemetery:
|Notes:
Masks are strongly suggested and social distancing will be encouraged. Please bring a chair to the graveside service if you would like.
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.