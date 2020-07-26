Dorothy Swope
Buy Now
Service:Graveside
Name:Dorothy Swope
Pronunciation: 
Age:90
From:Oakland, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date:Wednesday, July 29, 2020
Time:11:30 AM
Location:Oaklawn Cemetery
Visitation Location:Rieken Vieth Funeral Home
Visitation Day and Date:Wednesday, July 29, 2020
Visitation Start:10:00 AM
Visitation End:11:30 AM a procession will leave the funeral home for Oaklawn Cemetery
Memorials: 
Funeral Home:Rieken Vieth Funeral Home
Cemetery: 
Notes:

www.riekenfuneralhome.com

Masks are strongly suggested and social distancing will be encouraged. Please bring a chair to the graveside service if you would like.