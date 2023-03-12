|Service:
|Memorial Celebration of Life at a later date
|Name:
|Dorthy Basler
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|94
|From:
|Lenox, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Time:
|Location:
|Visitation Location:
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|May be directed towards Vintage Park Staff Appreciation
|Funeral Home:
|Ritchie Funeral Home of Lenox, Iowa
|Cemetery:
|Grove Cemetery
|Notes:
Dorthy passed away early Sunday morning. Services will be held after the first of April.
Condolences and memories may be shared at www.ritchiefuneralhome.com
https://www.facebook.com/pages/Ritchie-Funeral-Home/169782679712324
Dorthy Basler, 94 of Lenox, Iowa
Ritchie Funeral Home
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Upcoming Birthdays
-
Mar 12
-
Mar 12
-
Mar 12
-
Mar 13
-
Mar 14
-
Mar 14
Anniversaries
-
Mar 12