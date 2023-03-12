Shenandoah, IA (51601)

Today

Cloudy skies. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low near 20F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph.