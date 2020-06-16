|Service:
|Funeral
|Name:
|Doug Beckman
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|81
|From:
|Glenwood, IA
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Saturday, June 20, 2020
|Time:
|1:00 p.m.
|Location:
|Trinity Lutheran Church, Glenwood, IA
|Visitation Location:
|Trinity Lutheran Church, Glenwood, IA
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Friday, June 19, 2020
|Visitation Start:
|5;00 p.m.
|Visitation End:
|7;00 p.m.
|Memorials:
|Mills County 4-H Endowment or Mills County Farm Bureau Scholarship
|Funeral Home:
|Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, IA
|Cemetery:
|Glenwood, Iowa Cemetery
|Notes:
|www.petersonmortuaryinc.com
Doug Beckman, 81 of Glenwood, IA
Peterson Mortuary--Glenwood
