Memorials may be made to the Gideon’s International.
|Burial will be held at the Atlantic Cemetery at a later date.
Doug Howard, 65, of Atlantic, Iowa died Friday, December 30th, 2022, at Cass County Memorial Hospital in Atlantic, Iowa.
Doug is the son of George and Sharon Howard of Atlantic, Iowa.
Family invites friends and relatives to a luncheon following the service in the church fellowship hall.
Roland Funeral Service in Atlantic, Iowa is caring for Doug’s family and his arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com
