Douglas Howard
Service:Funeral Service
Name:Doug Howard
Pronunciation: 
Age:65
From:Atlantic, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date: Saturday, January 7, 2023
Time: 11:00 a.m.
Location: Fellowship Church in Oakland, Iowa.
Visitation Location: Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic
Visitation Day and Date: Friday, January 6
Visitation Start: 6:00 p.m.
Visitation End: 7.30 p.m.
Memorials:

 Memorials may be made to the Gideon’s International.

Funeral Home:Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA
Cemetery: Burial will be held at the Atlantic Cemetery at a later date.
Notes:

Doug Howard, 65, of Atlantic, Iowa died Friday, December 30th, 2022, at Cass County Memorial Hospital in Atlantic, Iowa.

Doug is the son of George and Sharon Howard of Atlantic, Iowa.

Family invites friends and relatives to a luncheon following the service in the church fellowship hall.

Roland Funeral Service in Atlantic, Iowa is caring for Doug’s family and his arrangements.  Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com

