Service:Memorial 
Name:Doug Mercer
Pronunciation: 
Age:71
From:Corning, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date:Friday, September 17, 2021
Time:10:30 A.M.  Family requests masks be worn
Location:Pearson Family Funeral Service & Cremation Center, 701 7th Street, Corning, Iowa  
Visitation Location:Pearson Family Funeral Service & Cremation Center
Visitation Day and Date:Friday, September 17, 2021
Visitation Start:9:30 A.M.  Family requests masks be worn
Visitation End:10:30 A.M.
Memorials:To the family, to be determined
Funeral Home:Pearson Family Funeral Service & Cremation Center, 701 7th Street, Corning, Iowa
Cemetery:Brooks Cemetery
Notes:

Memories may be shared at www.pearsonfuneralhomes.com

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.