|Service:
|Memorial
|Name:
|Doug Mercer
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|71
|From:
|Corning, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Friday, September 17, 2021
|Time:
|10:30 A.M. Family requests masks be worn
|Location:
|Pearson Family Funeral Service & Cremation Center, 701 7th Street, Corning, Iowa
|Visitation Location:
|Pearson Family Funeral Service & Cremation Center
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Friday, September 17, 2021
|Visitation Start:
|9:30 A.M. Family requests masks be worn
|Visitation End:
|10:30 A.M.
|Memorials:
|To the family, to be determined
|Funeral Home:
|Pearson Family Funeral Service & Cremation Center, 701 7th Street, Corning, Iowa
|Cemetery:
|Brooks Cemetery
|Notes:
Memories may be shared at www.pearsonfuneralhomes.com
Doug Mercer, 71, of Corning, Iowa
Pearson Funeral Home Corning
