|Service:
|Memorial
|Name:
|Douglas Alfred McNulty
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|73
|From:
|Kansas City, Missouri
|Previous:
|Tarkio, Missouri
|Day and Date:
|Saturday, July 17, 2021
|Time:
|10:00 A.M.
|Location:
|United Methodist Church, Tarkio
|Visitation Location:
The family will receive friends in the fellowship hall following the memorial service
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|Wounded Warriors Project or Doug McNulty Scholarship Fund
|Funeral Home:
|Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio
|Cemetery:
|Private family inurnment at a later date
|Notes:
*** The memorial service will be streamed live on Shawn Minter’s Facebook page.***
Douglas Alfred McNulty, 73, Kansas City, Missouri
Minter Funeral Chapel
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Anniversaries
-
Jul 12
-
Jul 12
-
Jul 17
-
Jul 24
-
Jul 25