Douglas Alfred McNulty, 73, Kansas City, Missouri
Service:Memorial 
Name:Douglas Alfred McNulty
Age:73
From:Kansas City, Missouri
Previous:Tarkio, Missouri
Day and Date:Saturday, July 17, 2021
Time:10:00 A.M.
Location:United Methodist Church, Tarkio
The family will receive friends in the fellowship hall following the memorial service

Memorials:Wounded Warriors Project or Doug McNulty Scholarship Fund
Funeral Home:Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio
Cemetery:Private family inurnment at a later date
*** The memorial service will be streamed live on Shawn Minter’s Facebook page.***

