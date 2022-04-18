Service:,  Funeral Service
Name: Douglas Carl McMahon
Pronunciation: 
Age: 59
From: Rock Port, Missouri
Previous: 
Day and Date: Friday, April 22, 2022
Time: 1:00 P.M.
Location: Grace Church, Rock Port
Visitation Location:

 There is no scheduled family visitation.

Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End:  
Memorials: Payable to Douglas McMahon Memorial Fund to be used for his son, Mason.
Funeral Home: Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port
Cemetery: Elmwood Cemetery, Rock Port
Notes:

 www.minterfuneralchapels.com

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.