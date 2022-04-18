|Service:,
|Funeral Service
|Name:
|Douglas Carl McMahon
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|59
|From:
|Rock Port, Missouri
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Friday, April 22, 2022
|Time:
|1:00 P.M.
|Location:
|Grace Church, Rock Port
|Visitation Location:
There is no scheduled family visitation.
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
| Payable to Douglas McMahon Memorial Fund to be used for his son, Mason.
|Funeral Home:
|Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port
|Cemetery:
|Elmwood Cemetery, Rock Port
|Notes:
Douglas Carl McMahon, 59, Rock Port, Missouri
Minter Funeral Chapel
