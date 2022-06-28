|Service:
|Graveside for the Interment of Ashes
|Name:
|Douglas Earl Nejdl
|Pronunciation:
|Nadle - like "Ladle"
|Age:
|66
|From:
|Sidney, IA
|Previous:
|Friend, NE
|Day and Date:
|Thursday - June 30, 2022
|Time:
|11:00 AM
|Location:
|Andrews Cemetery - Friend, NE
|Visitation Location:
|No viewing or visitation
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|In Lieu of Flowers, Toward Funeral Expenses
|Funeral Home:
|Marshall Funeral Chapel - Sidney, IA
|Cemetery:
|Andrews Cemetery - Friend, NE
|Notes:
|Full obituaries may be viewed, online condolences sent and sign up for service notifications at our web site: www.marshallfuneral.com
