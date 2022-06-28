Douglas Earl Nejdl
Service: Graveside for the Interment of Ashes
Name: Douglas Earl Nejdl 
Pronunciation: Nadle - like "Ladle" 
Age:  66
From:  Sidney, IA
Previous: Friend, NE 
Day and Date: Thursday - June 30, 2022 
Time: 11:00 AM 
Location: Andrews Cemetery - Friend, NE 
Visitation Location: No viewing or visitation
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials: In Lieu of Flowers, Toward Funeral Expenses 
Funeral Home: Marshall Funeral Chapel - Sidney, IA
Cemetery: Andrews Cemetery - Friend, NE 
Notes: Full obituaries may be viewed, online condolences sent and sign up for service notifications at our web site: www.marshallfuneral.com 

