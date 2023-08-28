|Service:
|A Celebration of Life
|Name:
|Douglas Gaer
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|76
|From:
|Cumberland, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Saturday, October 14, 2023
|Time:
|11:00am
|Location:
|Lamb Funeral Home, 101 SE 4th Street in Greenfield, Iowa.
|Visitation Location:
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|Memorials may be made to the Douglas Gaer Memorial Fund to be established by the family at a later date.
|Funeral Home:
|The Lamb Funeral Home in Greenfield www.lambfuneralhomes.com
|Cemetery:
|Notes:
|A luncheon reception will follow at the Historic Hotel Greenfield, 110 E. Iowa Street.
