Service:Celebration of Life
Name:Douglas Joe Batten
Pronunciation: 
Age:68
From:Glenwood, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date:Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020
Time:Beginning at 10:00 a.m. through the afternoon
Location:Doug's home; 912 N. Walnut St. Glenwood, Iowa
Visitation Location: 
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials:The family will direct memorials.
Funeral Home:Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, Iowa
Cemetery:At a Later Date
Notes: www.petersonmortuaryinc.com

