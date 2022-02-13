|Service:
|Funeral Services
|Name:
|Douglas Lee Allee
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|64
|From:
|Sheridan, MO
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Tuesday, February 15, 2022
|Time:
|2:00 pm
|Location:
|Prugh-Dunfee Funeral Home, Grant City, MO
|Visitation Location:
|at the funeral home
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Monday, February 14, 2022
|Visitation Start:
|6:00 pm
|Visitation End:
|8:00 pm
|Memorials:
|Sheridan Cemetery
|Funeral Home:
|Prugh-Dunfee Funeral Home, Grant City, MO
|Cemetery:
|Sheridan Cemetery - VanSkyock Addition
|Notes:
Douglas Lee Allee, 64, Sheridan, MO
Prugh-Dunfee Funeral Home
