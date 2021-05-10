|Service:
|Public Graveside Service and Inurnment
|Name:
|Douglas R. Henry
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|71
|From:
|Kansas City, Missouri
|Previous:
|Tarkio, Missouri
|Day and Date:
|Thursday, May 13, 2021
|Time:
|12:30 PM
|Location:
|Benton Cemetery, Forest City, Missouri
|Visitation Location:
|There is no visitation
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Elizabeth Parish Capital Campaign or student assistance funds for Tarkio or Brookfield High School. If sending a check please write in the memo: Doug Henry Memorial.
|Funeral Home:
|Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio
|Cemetery:
|Notes:
Private Family Mass of Christian Burial: 10:00 A.M., Thursday, May 13, 2021, St. Elizabeth Parish, Kansas City.
** The Mass of Christian Burial will be streamed live on https://bit.ly/STEChurch_School **
Douglas R. Henry, 71, Kansas City, Missouri
Minter Funeral Chapel
