Douglas R. Henry, 71, Kansas City, Missouri
Service:Public Graveside Service and Inurnment
Name:Douglas R. Henry
Pronunciation: 
Age:71
From:Kansas City, Missouri
Previous:Tarkio, Missouri
Day and Date:Thursday, May 13, 2021
Time:12:30 PM
Location:Benton Cemetery, Forest City, Missouri
Visitation Location:There is no visitation
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials:In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Elizabeth Parish Capital Campaign or student assistance funds for Tarkio or Brookfield High School. If sending a check please write in the memo: Doug Henry Memorial.
Funeral Home:Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio
Cemetery: 
Notes:

www.minterfuneralchapels.com

Private Family Mass of Christian Burial: 10:00 A.M., Thursday, May 13, 2021, St. Elizabeth Parish, Kansas City.

** The Mass of Christian Burial will be streamed live on https://bit.ly/STEChurch_School **

