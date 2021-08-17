Douglas W. Curry, 62, of Shenandoah, Iowa
Service:Celebration of Life Memorial Visitation/Gathering
Name:Douglas W. Curry
Pronunciation: 
Age:62
From:Shenandoah, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date: 
Time: 
Location: 
Visitation Location:Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA
Visitation Day and Date:Sunday, August 22, 2021
Open Visitation:12:00 PM to 4:00 PM
Visitation With Family:4:00 PM to 6:00 PM
Memorials:A memorial is being established
Funeral Home:Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA
Burial: 
Notes:Doug unexpectedly entered into rest on Monday, August 16, 2021 at his Shenandoah home. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.