Service:
Celebration of Life Memorial Visitation/Gathering
Name:
Douglas W. Curry
|Pronunciation:
Age:
62
From:
Shenandoah, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Time:
|Location:
Visitation Location:
Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA
Visitation Day and Date:
Sunday, August 22, 2021
Open Visitation:
12:00 PM to 4:00 PM
Visitation With Family:
4:00 PM to 6:00 PM
Memorials:
A memorial is being established
Funeral Home:
Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA
|Burial:
|Notes:
Doug unexpectedly entered into rest on Monday, August 16, 2021 at his Shenandoah home. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com
Douglas W. Curry, 62, of Shenandoah, Iowa
Pat Leece
