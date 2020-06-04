Service:No Service or Visitation
Name:Downey "Jim" Sandoz (Father of Kristen Kirwan)
Pronunciation: 
Age:74
From:Council Bluffs, Iowa
Previous:Omaha, NE; Green Valley, AZ and Denver, CO
Day and Date: 
Time: 
Location: 
Visitation Location: 
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials:Daniel J. Gross Catholic High School, 7700 S. 43rd St. Bellevue, NE 68147
Funeral Home:Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, Iowa
Cemetery:At a Later Date
Notes: www.petersonmortuaryinc.com