Doyle D. Otte, 75, Clarinda, Iowa
Service:                                             Celebration of Life Visitation
Name: Doyle Otte
Pronunciation: "ah tea"
Age: 75
From: Clarinda, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date: Friday, December 2, 2022
Time: Private family burial
Location: 
Visitation Location: Walker-Merrick-Billings Funeral Chapel
Visitation Day and Date: Friday, December 2, 2022
Visitation Start: 4pm
Visitation End: 6pm
Memorials: Family Choice
Funeral Home:Walker-Merrick-Billings & Wolfe-Billings Funeral Chapels
Cemetery: Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery
Notes:

 
Doyle passed away peacefully in his home, November 22, 2022.

Condolences may be left at www.WalkerMerrickWolfe.com

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.