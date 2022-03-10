Doyle Shafer, 86, Grant City, MO
Service: Funeral Services 
Name:Doyle Shafer
Pronunciation: 
Age: 86
From: Grant City, MO
Previous: 
Day and Date: Saturday, March 12, 2022
Time: 5:00 p.m.
Location: Prugh-Dunfee Funeral Home - Grant City, MO 
Visitation Location: Prugh-Dunfee Funeral Home, Grant City, MO 
Visitation Day and Date: Saturday, March 12, 2022
Visitation Start: 4:00 p.m.
Visitation End: 5:00 p.m.
Memorials:Crossroads Church of Grant City, MO or American Caner Society
Funeral Home: Prugh-Dunfee Funeral Home
Cemetery:Cremation to follow services and burial at a later date
Notes:200 South Front Street, Grant City, MO

