|Service:
|Funeral Services
|Name:
|Doyle Shafer
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|86
|From:
|Grant City, MO
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Saturday, March 12, 2022
|Time:
|5:00 p.m.
|Location:
|Prugh-Dunfee Funeral Home - Grant City, MO
|Visitation Location:
|Prugh-Dunfee Funeral Home, Grant City, MO
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Saturday, March 12, 2022
|Visitation Start:
|4:00 p.m.
|Visitation End:
|5:00 p.m.
|Memorials:
|Crossroads Church of Grant City, MO or American Caner Society
|Funeral Home:
|Prugh-Dunfee Funeral Home
|Cemetery:
|Cremation to follow services and burial at a later date
|Notes:
|200 South Front Street, Grant City, MO
Doyle Shafer, 86, Grant City, MO
Prugh-Dunfee Funeral Home
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Upcoming Birthdays
-
Mar 10
-
Mar 10
-
Mar 11
-
Mar 11
-
Mar 11
-
Mar 11
-
Mar 12
Anniversaries
-
Mar 10
-
Mar 12