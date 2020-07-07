Dr. Allen G. Blezek, 74, of Lincoln, Nebraska

|Service:
|Graveside Service
|Name:
|Dr. Allen G. Blezek
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|74
|From:
|Lincoln, Nebraska
|Previous:
|Randolph, Iowa
|Day and Date:
|Saturday, July 11, 2020
|Time:
|2:30 pm
|Location:
|Randolph Cemetery - Randolph, IA
|Visitation Location:
|Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Friday, July 10, 2020
|Visitation Start:
|6:00 pm
|Visitation End:
|8:00 pm
|Memorials:
|Directed to Nebraska Farm Bureau Foundation, University of Nebraska Foundation or HoriSun Hospice Foundation of Lincoln.
|Funeral Home:
|Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service in Shenandoah, IA
|Cemetery:
|Randolph Cemetery - Everyone is invited to the graveside and encouraged to bring your own lawnchair.
|Notes:
|Allen entered into rest on Monday, July 6, 2020 at The Monarch (hospice facility) in Lincoln. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com The private family service at 1:00 pm Saturday will be live streamed on the Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Services Facebook Page.
