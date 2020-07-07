Dr. Allen G. Blezek, 74, of Lincoln, Nebraska
Service:Graveside Service
Name:Dr. Allen G. Blezek
Pronunciation: 
Age:74
From:Lincoln, Nebraska
Previous:Randolph, Iowa 
Day and Date:Saturday, July 11, 2020 
Time:2:30 pm 
Location:Randolph Cemetery - Randolph, IA 
Visitation Location:Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA 
Visitation Day and Date:Friday, July 10, 2020 
Visitation Start:6:00 pm 
Visitation End:8:00 pm 
Memorials:Directed to Nebraska Farm Bureau Foundation, University of Nebraska Foundation or HoriSun Hospice Foundation of Lincoln.
Funeral Home:Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service in Shenandoah, IA
Cemetery:Randolph Cemetery - Everyone is invited to the graveside and encouraged to bring your own lawnchair.
Notes:Allen entered into rest on Monday, July 6, 2020 at The Monarch (hospice facility) in Lincoln. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com  The private family service at 1:00 pm Saturday will be live streamed on the Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Services Facebook Page.