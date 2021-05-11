Dr. Cecil Case
Service:Memorial Mass
Name:Dr. Cecil Case
Pronunciation: 
Age:84
From:Omaha, NE
Previous:Nebraska City, NE
Day and Date:Friday, May 14, 2021
Time:11 a.m.
Location:St. Mary's Catholic Church - Nebraska City
Visitation Location:No visitation
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials:Shriners Hospitals for Children
Funeral Home:Gude Mortuary - Nebraska City
Cemetery:St. Mary's Cemetery - Nebraska City
Notes:Condolences may be left at www.gudefuneralhomes.com

