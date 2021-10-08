Dr. Charles E. Nichols, 81, of Mountain Home, Arkansas
Service:Pending Graveside Memorial
Name:Dr. Charles E. (Chugger) Nichols
Pronunciation: 
Age:81
From:Mountain Home, Arkansas
Previous:Clarinda, Iowa 
Day and Date: 
Time: 
Location: 
Visitation Location: 
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials:Directed to the Dr. Charles and Sharon Nichols Scholarship Fund.
Funeral Home:Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA
Interment:Rose Hill Cemetery - Shenandoah, IA 
Notes:Dr. Charles passed away on Monday, October 4, 2021 in Mountain Home, Arkansas. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.