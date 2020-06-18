|Service:
|Memorial Service at a later date
|Name:
|Dr. Eugene Swenson
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|73
|From:
|Weatherford, TX
|Previous:
|Shenandoah
|Day and Date:
|Time:
|Location:
|Visitation Location:
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|Funeral Home:
|Cemetery:
|Notes:
|Condolences may be sent to Sherry.Gene6@gmail.com
