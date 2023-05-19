|Service:
|Funeral Service
|Name:
|Dr. Fred Ashler
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|97
|From:
|Hamburg, IA
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Tuesday, May 23
|Time:
|2 p.m.
|Location:
|United Trinity Church - Hamburg
|Visitation Location:
|United Trinity Church - Hamburg
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Monday, May 22
|Visitation Start:
|5 p.m.
|Visitation End:
|7 p.m.
|Memorials:
|Grape Community Hospital, United Trinity Church and Hamburg Fire and Rescue
|Funeral Home:
|Rash-Gude Funeral Home - Hamburg, IA
|Cemetery:
|Private Family burial
|Notes:
|Military Honors will be conducted at the church following the funeral service. Remembrances may be left at www.gudefuneralhomes.com
Dr. Frederic "Fred" Ashler, 97, Hamburg
Gude Family Funeral Homes
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
