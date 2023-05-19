Dr. Frederic Ashler
Service: Funeral Service
Name: Dr. Fred Ashler
Pronunciation: 
Age: 97
From: Hamburg, IA
Previous: 
Day and Date: Tuesday, May 23
Time: 2 p.m.
Location: United Trinity Church - Hamburg
Visitation Location: United Trinity Church - Hamburg
Visitation Day and Date: Monday, May 22
Visitation Start: 5 p.m.
Visitation End: 7 p.m.
Memorials: Grape Community Hospital, United Trinity Church and Hamburg Fire and Rescue
Funeral Home: Rash-Gude Funeral Home - Hamburg, IA
Cemetery: Private Family burial
Notes: Military Honors will be conducted at the church following the funeral service.  Remembrances may be left at www.gudefuneralhomes.com

