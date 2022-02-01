Gary Kluever
Service:Funeral Service
Name:Dr. Gary H. Kluever
Pronunciation:"Klee Ver"
Age:80
From:Nevada and Atlantic, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date:Saturday, February 5, 2022
Time:1:00 p.m. 
Location:Zion Lutheran Church in Atlantic
Open Visitation Location:Roland Funeral Service
Visitation Day and Date:Friday, February 4, 2022
Visitation Start:5:00 p.m.
Visitation End:7:00 p.m.
MemorialsMemorials may be made to the family for later designation to the Atlantic Food Pantry and a scholarship fund to the Iowa State University School of Veterinary Medicine.
Funeral Home:Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA
Cemetery:Atlantic Cemetery
Notes:

Dr. Gary H. Kluever, 80, of Nevada, Iowa and Atlantic, Iowa, died Wednesday, January 26, 2022, at Lady Lake, Florida.

A second funeral service will also be held at the Memorial Lutheran Church in Ames on Friday, February 4th at 10:30 a.m.

Roland Funeral Service is caring for Doc's family and his arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.