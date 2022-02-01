|Service:
|Funeral Service
|Name:
|Dr. Gary H. Kluever
|Pronunciation:
|"Klee Ver"
|Age:
|80
|From:
|Nevada and Atlantic, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Saturday, February 5, 2022
|Time:
|1:00 p.m.
|Location:
|Zion Lutheran Church in Atlantic
|Open Visitation Location:
|Roland Funeral Service
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Friday, February 4, 2022
|Visitation Start:
|5:00 p.m.
|Visitation End:
|7:00 p.m.
|Memorials
|Memorials may be made to the family for later designation to the Atlantic Food Pantry and a scholarship fund to the Iowa State University School of Veterinary Medicine.
|Funeral Home:
|Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA
|Cemetery:
|Atlantic Cemetery
|Notes:
Dr. Gary H. Kluever, 80, of Nevada, Iowa and Atlantic, Iowa, died Wednesday, January 26, 2022, at Lady Lake, Florida.
A second funeral service will also be held at the Memorial Lutheran Church in Ames on Friday, February 4th at 10:30 a.m.
Roland Funeral Service is caring for Doc's family and his arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.
