Dr. Gary Kluever, 80, of Nevada and Atlantic, Iowa

|Service:
|Services are pending
|Name:
|Dr. Gary H. Kluever
|Pronunciation:
|"Klee Ver"
|Age:
|80
|From:
|Nevada and Atlantic, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Time:
|Location:
|Open Visitation Location:
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials
|Funeral Home:
|Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA
|Cemetery:
|Notes:
Dr. Gary H. Kluever, 80, of Nevada and Atlantic, Iowa, died Wednesday, January 26, 2022, at Lady Lake, Florida.
Roland Funeral Service is caring for Dr. Kluever's family and his arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.
Roland Funeral Home
