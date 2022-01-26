Dr. Gary Kluever, 80, of Nevada and Atlantic, Iowa
Service:Services are pending
Name:Dr. Gary H. Kluever
Pronunciation:"Klee Ver"
Age:80
From:Nevada and Atlantic, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date: 
Time: 
Location: 
Open Visitation Location: 
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials 
Funeral Home:Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA
Cemetery: 
Notes:

Dr. Gary H. Kluever, 80, of Nevada and Atlantic, Iowa, died Wednesday, January 26, 2022, at Lady Lake, Florida.

Roland Funeral Service is caring for Dr. Kluever's family and his arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.